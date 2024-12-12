The tenures of CIOs at the nation's largest health systems

The average tenure of chief information officers at some of the nation's largest health systems stands at just over two years.

Many of the CIOs were appointed within the last three years between 2021 and 2024.

The systems in this list are in order based on the number of hospitals reported on each system's website. Here are the 20 largest systems in the U.S. and their leaders:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Chad Wasserman has served as CIO since 2024.

2. Veterans Health Administration: Kurt DelBene has led the system since 2021.

3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): Daniel Barchi was named CIO in 2022.

4. Ascension (St. Louis): Gagan Singh has served as CIO since 2022.

5. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): Alan Smith was appointed CIO in 2018.

6. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Steve Tuohy was named CIO in 2022.

7. ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.): Robecca Quammen has served as CIO since 2023.

8. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): Patrice Bordron has served as chief digital and information officer since 2024.

9. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Bobbie Byrne, MD, was appointed CIO in 2022.

10. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): Jonathan Manis was named president and CIO in 2019.