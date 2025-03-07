Texas Health Resources hospital names hospital president

Texas Health Hospital Frisco, part of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, appointed Tiffany Northern president, effective March 23.

Ms. Northern has served as the hospital's interim president since December. She joined Texas Health Resources in 2021 as chief operating officer of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

She joined the health system from MedStar Health in Washington, D.C., where she served as the vice president of operations for seven years. Before that, she served as an associate chief operating officer for HCA Healthcare in Las Vegas for seven years.

Ms. Northern has a master's degree in health administration from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and is a fellow of the American College of Health Services Executives.

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that includes 29 hospitals, 6,600 physicians and almost 29,000 employees, according to its website.