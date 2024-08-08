Tenet's 2024 executive moves

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has made leadership changes throughout its hospitals this year. The system operates 52 hospitals across the U.S., according to its website.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 1:

1. Heather Havericak was tapped as CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. Ms. Havericak stepped into the role on July 12 and was previously CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

2. Jeffrey Thomas was appointed CFO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass. and Tenet's Massachusetts market.

3. Eleze Armstrong was named CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Ms. Armstrong previously led another Tenet facility, Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).