SSM Health aligns St. Louis leadership, names 3 presidents

St. Louis-based SSM Health has updated its regional leadership and operational structure across the St. Louis area, according to a Feb. 12 news release shared with Becker’s.

The changes include unifying hospital operations under a single structure in St. Charles County, which is northwest of St. Louis. Kyle Grate was named president overseeing SSM Health’s facilities in that county.

SSM Health also appointed new hospital presidents at two St. Louis-area hospitals. Jerry Rumph was named president of SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., and Jake Brooks was named president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo., according to the release.

SSM Health has 40,000 employees across care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Its footprint includes hospitals, physician offices, outpatient and virtual care services, senior care, home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization.