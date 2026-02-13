SSM Health aligns St. Louis leadership, names 3 presidents

Advertisement
By: Kelly Gooch

St. Louis-based SSM Health has updated its regional leadership and operational structure across the St. Louis area, according to a Feb. 12 news release shared with Becker’s.

The changes include unifying hospital operations under a single structure in St. Charles County, which is northwest of St. Louis. Kyle Grate was named president overseeing SSM Health’s facilities in that county.

SSM Health also appointed new hospital presidents at two St. Louis-area hospitals. Jerry Rumph was named president of SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., and Jake Brooks was named president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo., according to the release.

SSM Health has 40,000 employees across care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Its footprint includes hospitals, physician offices, outpatient and virtual care services, senior care, home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. 

The hidden workforce crisis: How housing costs are reshaping healthcare

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • U of Minnesota Physicians taps CEO

    Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians named Greg Beilman, MD, CEO. Dr. Beilman will lead M Physicians, the clinical practice of…

    By: Mariah Taylor

  • Mercy Health taps market CNO

    Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market. Ms. Stokes assumed the…

    By: Mackenzie Bean
Advertisement