ScionHealth names regional system CEO

Robert Parker has been appointed CEO of Columbus, Ga.-based St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, a two-campus regional health system.

Mr. Parker most recently served as CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a 295-bed Lifepoint Health facility in Somerset, Ky., according to a March 10 health system news release.

Under his leadership, Lake Cumberland advanced capital projects and expanded critical services, including robotic surgery.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, a 376-bed system, is part of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, according to its website.