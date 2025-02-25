Providence's virtual care chief departs

Eve Cunningham, MD, Providence's chief of virtual care and digital health, has left the health system for a new role at Cadence.

Dr. Cunningham will serve as the chief medical officer at Cadence, according to a Feb. 25 news release shared with Becker's. Cadence is a health technology company in which Dr. Cunningham has served as a strategic advisor since 2023, according to her LinkedIn.



During her time at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Dr. Cunningham led initiatives such as inpatient telehealth, remote patient monitoring, virtual nursing and hospital-at-home. She also co-founded MedPearl, an AI-assisted clinical decision support platform.