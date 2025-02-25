Pennsylvania system names chief development officer

Anthony Cancro has been named chief development officer of Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System, overseeing its four hospital foundations.

Mr. Cancro brings two decades of experience in fundraising to the role. He most recently served as senior development officer at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Fla., according to a Feb. 21 health system news release.

He will lead the Butler Memorial Hospital Foundation, Clarion Hospital Foundation, Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation.

Independence Health System operates five hospitals with a total of 925 beds, according to the release.