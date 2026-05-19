Optum Financial taps Mayo Clinic alum as COO

Matt Settergren joined Optum Financial, a financial services provider that focuses on consumer health accounts, as COO, according to a May LinkedIn post.

Mr. Settergren’s most recent role was at financial services firm Wealth Enhancement. Previously, he worked in strategy at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This is not Mr. Settergren’s first time working under UnitedHealth Group: Prior to his time at Mayo Clinic, he was the global solutions CFO for UnitedHealthcare’s international health insurance plans.

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