Ohio hospital appoints new president as nonemergent admissions end

Insight Hospital and Medical Center Trumbull of Warren, Ohio, has named Gray Goncz, DO, president and chief restructuring officer. Dr. Goncz will succeed Cindy Russo.

Dr. Goncz will retain his existing chief medical officer title at the hospital, according to a March 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Insight Hospital and Warren, Ohio-based Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital were taken over in early November by Flint, Mich.-based Insight Health System from Dallas-based Steward Health Care, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6.

On March 12, Steward received bankruptcy court approval to sell certain management functions and assets of many of its former hospitals, including Insight Hospital, to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health affiliate Golden Sun TSA Services. The move resulted in Insight Hospital ending nonemergent patient admissions immediately, with the exception of behavioral health admissions.

The hospital's emergency room remains open 24/7 including all outpatient services. Rehabilitation Hospital Hillside will continue to offer both inpatient and outpatient services, the release said.





