Novant names hospital president

Sarah Tuley has been named president of Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, S.C., effective March 31.

Ms. Tuley brings experience in financial operations and strategic growth to the role, according to a March 11 health system news release shared with Becker's.

She has served as the hospital's interim CEO for the past five months and joined Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health in 2023 as Charleston area CFO. She was promoted to South Carolina region CFO in 2024, the release said.

Novant Health acquired East Cooper Medical Center in 2024 from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.