Northwell hospital taps chief nursing officer

New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center named Tiffany Powell, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Ms. Powell is returning to the hospital after spending 13 years in nurse leadership roles at other Northwell facilities, according to a March 12 system news release. Most recently, she was chief nursing officer at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York City.

She succeeds Margaret Murphy, DNP, RN, who retired as CNO on Feb. 28 after 19 years as a hospital nurse leader.

Ms. Powell has also been named associate executive director for patient care services at the medical center.