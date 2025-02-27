North Carolina hospital taps VP of operations

Fredrick Gainey was promoted to vice president of operations for Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C.

Mr. Gainey is a veteran of the hospital's parent company, Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, according to a Feb. 27 news release.

He rejoined the health system last year to serve as executive director of operations for Cone Health's North and East Regions.

Before that, he consulted and served as vice president of Lean Transformation for Rite Aid, after spending seven years as executive director of Lean Transformation at Cone Health.

Cone Health, part of Risant Health, is a five-hospital system with roughly 13,000 employees. Alamance Regional is a 238-bed facility.