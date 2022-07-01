MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena taps Mike Erickson as new president

Mike Erickson was named the new regional president of MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena. He is replacing Chuck Sherwin, who has transitioned to be president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.

"I look forward to becoming a part of the community," Mr. Erickson said in a press release sent to Becker's. "I am honored to be a part of continuing the commitment of high clinical quality and excellent patient care for the northern region. Together we will continue to grow and achieve our goals."

Mr. Erickson started at MyMichigan Health in 2008 as the system vice president of support services. In 2021, he transitioned to system vice president of professional services. He has a Master of Business Administration and a master's degree in technology management, both from the University of Maryland in College Park. He also earned a bachelor's degree in management studies from the same university.