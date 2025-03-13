Montana system CEO to retire

Dave Henry will retire April 1 as CEO of Havre-based Northern Montana Health Care.

He will be succeeded by Kevin Harada, MD, who has served as an internal medicine physician at Northern Montana and previously held the role of chief of staff, according to a March 13 news release.

Mr. Henry has spent 31 years at Northern Montana Health Care, overseeing the establishment of the 150-bed Northern Montana Care Center and the Sletten Cancer Center, the release said.

Northern Montana Health Care operates Northern Montana Hospital in Havre.