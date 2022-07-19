Minnesota hospital president to step down after 9 years

The Olivia (Minn.) Hospital & Clinic president is stepping down after nine years in the position, according to a report from West Central Tribune.

Nathan Blad joined Olivia Hospital & Clinic in 2006 as CFO. As president, he led the Renville County-owned hospital and clinic's integration with HealthPartners and has guided it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olivia Hospital & Clinic board member Sherri Broderius said that Mr. Blad is known throughout the organization for his approachability, positive outlook and commitment.

"As a board we wish him well as he has decided to move on, and we send him with appreciation for the guidance and leadership to make our medical facilities innovative and provide for the health of our communities." Ms. Broderius said.

Mr. Blad will vacate the position in January 2023.