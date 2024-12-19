MedHQ names new CEO

MedHQ, a healthcare advisory and administrative service provider, has named Erik Miller CEO, effective in early 2025.

Mr. Miller joined MedHQ in 2023 and is currently the company's president, according to a Dec. 19 news release.

"Erik has played an instrumental role in broadening MedHQ' s reach and integrating service lines," Tom Jacobs, founder of MedHQ, said in the release. "His transition to CEO has been in process for more than a year, and we are excited to see Erik and the rest of the MedHQ team lead the company in its next phase of growth."