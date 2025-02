Ava Collins was appointed president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a Feb. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Collins has served in the role on an interim basis since October.

She will also continue to serve as a senior vice president for EEMC's parent company, Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, the release said.

Northern Light Health is a 10-hospital system with more than 10,000 employees.