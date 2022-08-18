Long-serving Mayo Clinic leader Craig Smoldt dies at 80

Craig Smoldt, who served as a Mayo Clinic administrator for five decades, died Aug. 5, according to a notice in The Courier.

Mr. Smoldt, 80, had been battling cancer, according to the notice.

Mr. Smoldt, who began his career at Mayo in 1970 before retiring in 2020, was integral to technological and construction projects at the hospital, including the implementation of electronic medical records, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 17.

In addition to various administrative roles, Mr. Smoldt was chair of Mayo's Rochester department of facilities and support services. He also spent eight years on its board of trustees.