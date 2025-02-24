Lifepoint Utah hospital taps 'boomerang' CEO

Mark Holyoak, BSN, has been named CEO of Castleview Hospital in Price, Utah, a role he also held from 2011 to 2018.

Mr. Holyoak brings more than 24 years of hospital experience leadership, with expertise in operations, physician recruitment and quality improvement, according to a Feb. 24 hospital news release.

Since March 2023, he has served as CEO of Lourdes Health in Pasco, Wash., where he spearheaded efforts to expand services. Both hospitals are part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.