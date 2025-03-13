LifeBridge Health CEO to retire

Neil Meltzer plans to retire as president and CEO of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health after more than 12 years in the role.

He will continue to lead the health system until a successor is named, according to a March 13 LifeBridge news release.

Mr. Meltzer joined Sinai Hospital of Baltimore in 1988 and became president and COO a decade later. He assumed his current role in 2013. Under his leadership, LifeBridge Health has doubled in size, adding Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Md., and Grace Medical Center in Baltimore.

Alongside this growth, Mr. Meltzer has focused on addressing social factors that affect health, such as access to food and transportation, and violence prevention, the release said.

LifeBridge Health operates five hospitals and employs 14,000 people.