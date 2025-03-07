Kentucky system taps leaders for 2 hospitals

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare has named new leaders at two of its West Virginia hospitals, including a dual CEO and chief nursing officer.

Angela Rivera, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO and chief nursing officer of Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton, according to a March 7 health system news release. She most recently served as regional chief nursing officer of Summers County and Beckley ARH Hospital.

Joey Preast was named COO of Beckley ARH Hospital, according to a separate March 7 release. He previously served as CEO of Summers County ARH and as assistant administrator for Beckley ARH.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare operates 14 hospitals and employs 6,400 people.