Indiana Hospital Association selects interim president

The Indiana Hospital Association announced May 20 that Blake Dye, the former senior vice president at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, will serve as its interim president effective immediately.

In addition to his role with Indiana University Health, Mr. Dye has 31 years of healthcare experience and previously served as the hospital association's chair of the IHA Board of Directors, as well as the president of the St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis.

Mr. Dye will serve in the interim capacity until the Indiana Hospital Association completes its nationwide search for a new president.