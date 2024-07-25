Hospital CEO exits dip 19.5%

Hospitals have reported 66 CEO exits in the first six months of 2024, down 19.5% from the 82 exits reported through the same period last year.

The finding is from a July 25 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines CEO turnover in the U.S.

Hospitals announced 16 CEO exits in June compared to 10 in May and two in June 2023, according to the report.

Across the 29 industries and sectors measured by the firm, there were 234 CEO changes in June, up 97% from 119 CEO exits reported in May and 98% from 118 reported in June 2023. The June 2024 total marked the fourth time this year that CEO exits were higher than the corresponding month the previous year, according to the report.

"Leaders are anticipating a sea change as we enter the second half of this year, perhaps politically, but certainly technologically. New leadership is often necessary during periods of change," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in the report.