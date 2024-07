Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has recently made several executive changes within its hospitals.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since July 11:

1. Chase Walters was named assistant CFO of Salem, Va.-based Lewis-Gale Medical Center.

2. Isaiah Zirkle was named CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, an extension of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

3. Ned Hill was named CEO of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.