Chris Mosley has stepped down from his role as CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.

His last day was Feb. 21, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Mosley had served as CEO since March 2023. Before that, he was CEO of Piedmont Cartersville (Ga.) Medical Center from 2018 to 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital is a 288-bed acute care facility and part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.