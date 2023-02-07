Emerson Health CEO to chair Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association

Christine Schuster, the president and CEO of Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Health, has been named the 82nd chair of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association's board of trustees, according to The Sun.

Ms. Schuster served as a member of the board for nine nonconsecutive years before she was elected chair. She has spent the past 25 years in healthcare, 18 in service to Emerson Health.

Ms. Schuster says staffing shortages and improvements to mental health are two of her priorities, the newspaper reported.