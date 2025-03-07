Connecticut Children's CEO to retire

James Shmerling, DHA, president and CEO of Hartford-based Connecticut Children's, plans to retire at the end of 2025 after a decade of leadership.

Dr. Shmerling joined Connecticut Children's in October 2015 from Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Under his leadership, the organization has grown from a standalone medical center to a pediatric health system with more than 40 locations across Connecticut, Eastern New York and Western Massachusetts, according to a March 7 system news release.

During his tenure, Connecticut Children's has expanded its NICU network, formed key alliances with adult healthcare organizations, launched population health initiatives, started new programs and services, and increased access to specialized pediatric care.

"Connecticut Children's is stronger than ever, thanks to the dedication of our incredible team," Dr. Shmerling said in the release. "When I started, we needed to build scale to truly thrive, and together, we've done just that. As we near the completion of our Health Compass 2027 strategic plan, now is the right time to ensure a smooth transition for the organization's future leadership and next five-year plan. This transition is bittersweet for me, but I know the children of the region now have access to the best pediatric experts in the nation."

Connecticut Children's includes Connecticut Children's Medical Center, a 205-bed nonprofit hospital in Hartford, and a system with locations in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.