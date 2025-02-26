CommonSpirit executive heads to Intermountain Colorado hospital

Kevin Jenkins has been appointed president of Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colo., effective March 3.

Mr. Jenkins joins Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare from Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where he has served as market CEO of Holy Cross Hospitals across Utah since 2023, according to a Feb. 25 hospital Facebook post.

Previously, he was CEO of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., from 2020 to 2023, according to his LinkedIn page.

His career has focused on strategic growth, provider retention and caregiver engagement, the post said.

Good Samaritan Hospital is a 234-bed facility.