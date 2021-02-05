Cleveland Clinic names chief of police

Cleveland Clinic has chosen Deon McCaulley as chief of its 170-officer police department, the health system said this week.

Mr. McCaulley most recently served as deputy chief of the city of Cleveland's Division of Police. He begins his new role Feb. 15.

"Deon's distinguished career with the Cleveland Division of Police and his background make him exceptionally qualified to lead our own police department into a bright future," William Peacock, chief of operations at Cleveland Clinic, said in a Feb. 4 news release. "His strong relationships with the city of Cleveland and other leaders within our community will serve him and Cleveland Clinic well as he steps into his new role in this ever-changing landscape of healthcare policing."

Mr. McCaulley, who also served as commander of the Cleveland police department's 4th District, succeeds David Easthon, who will continue serving as a Cleveland Clinic protective services liaison with the health system's Florida hospitals.

