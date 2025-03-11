California healthcare district replaces CEO

In a unanimous, March 10 vote, Aaron Byzak was appointed interim CEO of the Grossmont Healthcare District in La Mesa, Calif., by the five-member district board during a special meeting, according to a district news release.

On March 4, the district board voted 4-1 not to extend current CEO Christian Wallis' employment agreement beyond its current term, which expires May 17, according to a district statement shared with Becker's.

The board also voted unanimously to offer Mr. Wallis a severance agreement.

"We appreciate Christian Wallis' service and contributions to Grossmont Healthcare District and thank him for his leadership," the statement said. "The board remains focused on ensuring continuity and stability as we move forward."

Mr. Byzak brings three decades of healthcare experience to the role, the release added.

Most recently, in his capacity as co-owner and chief strategist for Galvanized Strategies, he spent seven months as the communication strategy consultant for the district.

He also previously held executive roles at Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Healthcare District, including serving as chief strategy officer, and at UC San Diego Health.

In his new role, Mr. Byzak will lead 15 professional staff and report directly to the district board, according to the release.

Bob Ayres, chairman of the district board, said in the release, "We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Aaron's caliber and experience step into this role. His leadership abilities and strategic insights are essential as we continue to advance our mission."

A spokesperson told Becker's the district will soon begin the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.

The district, a public agency serving East County, owns Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare manages the hospital.