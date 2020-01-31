Board rejects new contract for Northern California hospital CEO

The San Benito (Calif.) Health Care District board of directors voted to reject a new two-year contract of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital CEO Ken Underwood last week, but it will extend his contract to June 30 during a transition period, SanBenito.com reports.

"The board determined it was an appropriate time to assign a new vision and direction with the hospital leadership," board Chair Josie Sanchez said, according to SanBenito.com, without providing more details about the change.

"We thank Mr. Underwood for his dedication, integrity and a commitment to advancing quality healthcare services in San Benito County, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," she added.

Mr. Underwood has helmed Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins for 20 years. During his tenure, he played a key role in recruiting new specialists to the hospital and building facilities, clinics and centers, according to the report.

In a statement to SanBenito.com, Mr. Underwood thanked the current board and the previous one for the opportunity to serve as CEO.

He said he "look[s] forward to guiding a smooth transition" and that the healthcare district "is stable and positioned well to continue to grow and enhance quality outcomes."

The board's decision comes as Hazel Hawkins seeks a critical access hospital designation from Medicare.

The board said it has not found a replacement for Mr. Underwood.

