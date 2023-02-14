Awaiting merger approval, Sanford, Fairview unveil leadership team

On the same day Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services wrote Minnesota lawmakers to delay their merger until May, the organizations unveiled the executive team for their proposed joint system.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview would blend leaders from both systems — and tap one from the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical Center, an entity that has openly opposed the merger.

The new system will operate under a regional leadership structure in addition to its core team, Sioux Falls Business reported Feb. 13. The following people would compose the post-merger C-suite:

Bill Gassen, CEO , currently CEO of Sanford Health. James Hereford, CEO of Fairview Health Services, will serve as co-CEO for one year after the merger closes before stepping down.





, currently CEO of Sanford Health. James Hereford, CEO of Fairview Health Services, will serve as co-CEO for one year after the merger closes before stepping down. Joe Gaylord, CFO, currently executive vice president and CFO of Fairview.





Matt Hocks, COO, currently chief operating officer of Sanford.





Dr. Sameer Badlani, chief digital officer, currently executive vice president and chief digital officer of Fairview.





Jennifer Grennan, chief legal and regulatory officer, currently executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Sanford.





Andrea Mokros, chief external affairs officer, currently executive vice president and chief public affairs officer of Fairview.





Nathan Peterson, chief strategy officer, currently executive vice president and chief strategy and development officer of Sanford.





Laura Reed, chief human resources officer, currently chief nurse executive and chief operating officer of Fairview.





Taj Mustapha, MD, chief clinical officer, currently chief equity strategy officer, associate and assistant professor of M Health University of Minnesota Medical Center.



