Atrium Health subsidiary IRCAD NA appoints executive director

IRCAD North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, has named Dionisios Vrochides, MD, as its executive director.

IRCAD, whose headquarters are in Strasbourg, France, specializes in educating physicians from around the world in minimally invasive surgery and image-guided surgery techniques, according to a release shared with Becker's.

The global surgical training institute has its North American arm based at Atrium Health's innovation district, The Pearl.

Dr. Vrochides is a clinical professor of surgical sciences at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest University School of Medicine.