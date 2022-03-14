Atrium's innovation district to house global surgical training institute's North American headquarters

IRCAD, a global surgical training institute, will open its North American headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., at Atrium Health's new innovation district, "the Pearl."

IRCAD specializes in educating physicians on minimally invasive surgery techniques, training more than 7,200 surgeons annually in 18 specialties. The institute has six training centers in five countries, but none in North America.

Atrium Health and IRCAD are working together to secure funding for the new training center and technology needed to support specialized training. For example, IRCAD uses virtual reality to translate patients' medical images into a 3-D, virtual clone that allows surgeons to realistically simulate procedures before performing them in real life.

IRCAD's new headquarters is expected to attract thousands of medical professionals to Charlotte each year and could open as soon as 2025, pending funding. Wake Forest University School of Medicine's campuses in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, N.C., will also have access to the training institute.

