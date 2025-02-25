Ascension hospital taps new CEO

Daphne David was appointed president and CEO of Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a Feb. 25 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. David will take the helm May 1, bringing with her more than two decades of leadership experience, the release said.

Most recently, she served as CEO of HCA TriStar Summit Medical Center, a 234-bed facility in Hermitage, Tenn.

"Daphne's track record of operational excellence and patient-centered leadership makes her the perfect fit to lead Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford," Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension St. Thomas, said in the release. "Over the past 15 years, the hospital has undergone a generational transformation — opening a new state-of-the-art facility, expanding access to critical services lines and making significant capital investments to better serve our growing community. With Daphne at the helm, we will build on that momentum, strengthening our capabilities while staying deeply connected to the community."

Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas, which is part of St. Louis-based Ascension. At Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford, Ms. David succeeds Gordon Ferguson, who will serve one year as vice president of community relations.