Adventist Health taps COO

Eric Stevens has been named COO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, effective March 5.

Mr. Stevens will continue to serve as president of Adventist Health's Northern California network, according to a March 14 health system news release shared with Becker's. He has held that role since December 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He brings 40 years of healthcare experience to the role, previously serving as regional CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division's south region.

Adventist Health operates 440 sites of care, including 27 acute care facilities.