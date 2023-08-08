9 health system execs joining AHA's board in 2024

The American Hospital Association has tapped nine hospital and health system leaders from across the country to join its board of trustees in 2024, effective Jan. 1:

1. Kurt Barwis. President and CEO, Bristol (Conn.) Health

2. Norvell Coots, MD. President and CEO, Holy Cross Health and the Maryland Region of Trinity Health (Silver Spring, Md.)

3. Steven Diaz, MD. Chief medical officer, MaineGeneral Health (Augusta)

4. Laura Kaiser. President and CEO, SSM Health (St. Louis)

5. Michael Mayo. President and CEO, Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

6. Tim McManus. National group president, HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

7. Robert Trestman, MD. Professor and chair of psychiatry and behavioral medicine, Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (Roanoke)

8. Matt Wille. President and CEO, Munson Medical Center (Transverse City, Mich.)

9. Bill Gassen. President and CEO, Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)*

*Mr. Gassen will fill an unexpired term on the board, according to an Aug. 8 news release from AHA.