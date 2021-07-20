8 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since June 21.

1. Leah Carpenter, RN, was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

2. Chad Grant was chosen as COO and executive vice president for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, where he will oversee 15 hospitals.

3. John Kastanis was chosen as interim COO of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

4. Haroula Protopapadakis Norden was named COO of Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

5. Joseph Horton was chosen by Appalachian Regional Healthcare as the new regional COO for Cumberland Valley, serving as executive leader of operations for Barbourville (Ky.) ARH, Harlan (Ky.) ARH and Middlesboro (Ky.) ARH hospitals.

6. Terika Richardson was named COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

7. Karen Surkala was named COO of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., according to the Post-Journal.

8. Jamie Wiggins, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president and COO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's.