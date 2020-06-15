7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves were reported since April 21.

They are listed below, alphabetized by the executive's name:

1. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named Lorraine Cannon CFO.

2. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare System named Brian Donahue CFO, according to The Daily News.

3. Connecticut Children's in Hartford named Bridgett Feagin senior vice president and CFO.

4. National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., named Mike Long CFO.

5. Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital named Heather Mahoney their CFO.

6. John Mordach, senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health, will step down in June to become senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

7. Dirk Morgan is the new CFO of Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Ill., according to The Carmi Times.

