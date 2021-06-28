6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported in June.

1. Troy Eller was named CFO of Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston, Fla.

2. Gregg Ferlin was named CFO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

3. Brad Haws was named CFO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

4. Terri Hicks was named CFO of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.

5. Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

6. John Whitlock Jr. was named CFO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.