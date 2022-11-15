6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:

1. Michael Mewhirter, CFO of Kettering (Ohio) Health, was named interim CEO.

2. Teresa Donohue, CFO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its corresponding Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, was named CEO.

3. Stace Holland was named CEO of Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.

4. Maureen Kahn, CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health, will retire Oct. 6.

5. Chris Brown, RN, was named CEO of Haywood Regional Medical in Clyde, N.C.

6. Philip Greene, MD, was named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.