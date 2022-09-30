6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Six chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 26:

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange, County, Calif., has selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.

Baraga, Mich.-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health System tapped Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD, as its new chief medical officer, Upper Michigan Source reported Sept. 22. She is expected to begin her new role Nov. 7.

Arkansas Children's Hospital has selected Kris Maddalena, MSN, BSN, as senior vice president and chief nursing officer, the Little Rock-based hospital said Sept. 27.

Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama appointed Delicia Mason, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer Sept. 26

Detroit Medical Center appointed Lela Hickonbottom, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer of its Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Detroit Business reported Sept. 23.

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital has named Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.