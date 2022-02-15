5 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Five COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since Feb. 7:

1. Brian Canfield was named COO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

2. Lori Dove was appointed COO and senior vice president of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southwestern.

3. J. Phil Harrop, PhD, MercyOne Central Iowa interim COO, left the system to pursue other opportunities.

4. Rhee Perry, BSN, RN, was named COO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.

5. Michael Pulido, COO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care, left the health system. Mosaic did not provide a reason for Mr. Pulido's departure.