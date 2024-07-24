5 CFO moves in 1 day

Hospital and health system C-suites have seen a lot of movement over the last 24 hours.

Below are five CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since July 23:

1. Paula Littleton was named CFO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System.

2. Dothan, Ala.-based Flowers Hospital and Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.) appointed Tyler Adkins as market CFO.

3. Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, named Harvey Torres CFO.

4. Chase Walters was tapped as assistant CFO of Salem, Va.-based Lewis-Gale Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health appointed Bryce Bach, partner at Oliver Wyman, as the company's CFO.








