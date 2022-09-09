4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 2:

Mercy Springfield (Mo.) has selected Marie Moore, BSN, as the chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield Communities.

Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center named David Levine, MD, its new chief medical officer Sept. 2. His appointment is effective Sept. 19.

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Md., has named Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to Sept. 9 news release sent to Becker's.

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health Medical Group has named Lisa Kinsey Callaway, MD, its new chief medical officer, The Grand Rapids Business Journal reported Sept. 2.