4 CFO moves in 4 days

Here are four hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 23:

1. Rob Wood was promoted to CFO of Somers Point, N.J.-based Shore Medical Center.

2. Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital, part of Orlando (Fla.) Health, appointed Lin Lin CFO.

3. Andrii Korchuk was named CFO of Tavares, Fla.-based AdventHealth Waterman, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

4. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks hospital in Glendale Heights, Ill., tapped Zachary Dye as CFO.









