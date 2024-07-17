4 CFO moves in 3 days

It's been an active mid-July for hospital and health system CFO moves.

Here are four moves that Becker's has reported on since July 15:

1. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health appointed Victor Sprague as CFO of The Jewish Hospital and Mercy Kings Mills Hospital, both in Cincinnati.

2. Ed Chabalowski is retiring as vice president of finance and CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health's Berks and Lancaster counties, effective Oct. 4.

3. Related to the above move, Penn State Health also named Randy Morris vice president and CFO of its community Hospitals.

4. Stacey Malakoff will retire at the end of 2025 as executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.