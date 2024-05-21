3 CFO moves in 1 day

Hospital and health system CFO moves continue to see a lot of movement.

Here are three CFO and assistant CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since May 20:

1. Joana Weiss was named CFO and executive vice president of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

2. Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System tapped Julia Puchtler as CFO, effective July 1. Ms. Puchtler will succeed CFO Keith Kasper, who will become chief administrative officer for the health system.

3. Mark Steward was appointed associate CFO of health system operational finance at Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare.