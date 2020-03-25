WHO partners with Microsoft, Facebook on coronavirus hackathon: 4 notes

The World Health Organization is teaming up with tech giants including Microsoft and Facebook to create software that addresses challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports.

Four notes:

1. The #BuildforCOVID19 hackathon is asking software developers to build projects focused on health, vulnerable populations, businesses, community, education and entertainment.

2. In addition to Microsoft and Facebook, other tech companies participating include Twitter, TikTok and Pinterest.

3. Facebook features such as Blood Donations were created through hackathons, wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a March 24 post addressing the event. Facebook's Blood Donations tool allows users to register and find opportunities to donate blood.

4. The hackathon will begin accepting submissions on March 26 through March 30. The top projects will be announced April 3.

