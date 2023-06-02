Where Boston Children's sees opportunity for ChatGPT

Boston Children's Hospital says ChatGPT can be used to help patients navigate hospital facilities and customize discharge instructions, Mashable reported June 1.

John Brownstein, PhD, chief innovation officer of Boston Children's, told the publication that the technology could help patients navigate hospital grounds so hospital employees don't have to be tasked with the job.

"Already out of the gate, we can query ChatGPT with questions about how to navigate our hospital," Dr. Brownstein said. "It's actually shocking, what these are producing without any amount of training from us."

Dr. Brownstein said the current version of ChatGPT can tell patients how to get around not only Boston Children's, but other hospital facilities as well.

Discharge instructions, according to Dr. Brownstein, can also be optimized with ChatGPT.

Dr. Brownstein said large language models can be trained on individual patient information and can tell patients where to buy medications based on where they live and even which medications they are allergic to.

"You're doing rehab, and you need to take a walk. It's telling you to do this walk around this particular area around your house. Or it could be contextually valuable, and it can modify based on your age and various attributes about you," Dr. Brownstein said. "And it can give that output in the voice that is the most compelling to make sure that you adhere to those instructions."